Paul Parker has given his picks for four big Premier League games this weekend, and he believes that Arsenal have little chance against Spurs.

The Eurosport expert also believes that Liverpool will grind out a victory against Wolves, Manchester City will beat Fulham, and Manchester United will win at West Ham.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Mourinho to have nightmare at Chelsea, Arsenal to lose 27/11/2020 AT 11:21

Do you agree with Paul's picks for this trio of Premier League games? If not, let us know on Twitter... @Eurosport_UK

Manchester City v Fulham - Saturday 15:00

At first I wondered if this might be tougher for Manchester City than it first appeared. Fulham have some points behind them now and maybe they are going to keep improving. With seven points they are out of the relegation zone.

However, it has to be Manchester City for the win. Ultimately I don't think that Fulham's confidence will be enough to make a difference. City have just absolutely crushed Burnley. They look like they now have their eye in.

There is perhaps one reason for some optimism from Fulham. City are not quite the same without Sergio Aguero. They are missing a prominent focal point, and Gabriel Jesus is not his equal. They aren't quite as ruthless with the Brazilian up top.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

'It matters what you have done for our lives' - Pep Guardiola on Diego Maradona

West Ham v Manchester United – Saturday 17:30 KO

West Ham always make it difficult for Manchester United at the London Stadium. It's a horrible place to go for United, and I still remember the match that led Jose Mourinho to complain about West Ham's resources when he decided to play Scott McTominay in central defence.

However, I think that United have enough about them to keep their strong away form going with the counterattacking approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though West Ham are on a decent run and won't make it easy for United.

If I were Solskjaer I'd make a couple of changes in the midfield. I'd play with Fred as a defensive midfielder but in the diamond I'd choose Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes. That's going to work against a team like West Ham.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

United v Real Madrid for Camavinga as Juve pull out - Euro Papers

Tottenham v Arsenal - Sunday 16:30 KO

It's a big game, but it's always a big game. In local derbies it's never wise to just go by the league position, but sometimes it does bear relevance - even in this weird season, where results are not always going as expected.

Arsenal, however, are on the crest of a disaster. Mikel Arteta was meant to be the greatest manager since Arsene Wenger, but since then their form has dropped off a cliff. They have been awful.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the captain in name, but he isn't playing like one. Since he has signed his new contract he has been so much less impressive in front of goal. They are now poor up front.

That is compounded by their weakness at the back, where they are too vulnerable. It has to be a home win.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Jose Mourinho, Tottenham Hotspur manager Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool v Wolves - Sunday 19:30 KO

I think that Wolves will go there and give Liveprool a tough time. It'll be interesting to see how Diogo Jota will play up against his old team-mates.

At another time, Wolves might have had a chance given the problems in central defence with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out with long-term injuries, but remember that Raul Jimenez will have to sit this one out, and probably a lot more games.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolves

Premier League Liverpool still world-class even without key players - Leicester's Rodgers 20/11/2020 AT 17:47