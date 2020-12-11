Paul Parker has given his picks for five big Premier League games this weekend, and he believes that Manchester City will emerge victorious from the Manchester derby.

The Eurosport expert also believes that Chelsea will win away at Everton, Spurs will struggle at Crystal Palace, Liverpool will take three points at Fulham, and Arsenal will fail to beat Burnley.

Man Utd vs Man City - Saturday 5:30pm

Man City are getting their drive back. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might try again with three at the back that was successful last season for him at the Etihad in the League Cup.

I'd be hoping that United are going to win but using common sense with what's happening there at the moment I've got to be looking at a City win.

Edinson Cavani should be back by then so you have to believe they're going to score a goal. It will be reasonably close. It's going to be competitive.

Score: 1-2

Everton vs Chelsea - Saturday 8pm

Everton just about scrape a good starting XI. After that they struggle. I've got to look at Chelsea given their current form. They played a weakened team against Krasnodar, got a draw and still came out and played alright.

It will be interesting if Chelsea could get Timo Werner going because he hasn't got going yet. This could be the game he does, we keep saying it, but he might find it more comfortable being away. Chelsea to win.

Score: 0-2

Crystal Palace v Spurs - Sunday 2:15pm

Roy Hodgson can cut a game off. He can kill a game while Jose Mourinho kills games week in- week out. They are both teams who want the opposition to come out at them. That's the big problem.

Spurs contain and hope Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane can get a goal. That's exactly how they play.

Crystal Palace don't want to come out, even at home, and will put the onus on that. When they counter with Wilfried Zaha playing it makes it interesting. It could be a draw.

Score: 1-1

Fulham v Liverpool - Sunday 4:30pm

Fulham are more resilient then they were before but I'm not sure if they are going to be able to score a goal against Liverpool.

I remember the game at Craven Cottage last year and Liverpool got a fortunate penalty [to win 2-1]. It won't be comfortable for Liverpool but it will be an away win.

Score: 0-2

Arsenal v Burnley - Sunday 7:15pm

It's an awful game to call upon. If Arsenal score one you have to ask 'can they score two?' given the current attacking problems they have.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to be doing an Emmanuel Adebayor having signed his contract and seems content - not bothered. This game for me at Emirates will be interesting to see if they can sell out 2000 tickets. I could see it being a draw.

Score: 1-1

