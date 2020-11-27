Paul Parker has given his picks for three big games this weekend as the Premier League roars back into action, and he fancies Chelsea to have too much for Tottenham.

The Eurosport expert also believes that Arsenal are going to get stunned by Wolves, while Manchester United will be left frustrated at Southampton.

Southampton v Manchester United - Sunday 14:00

I want to say in my heart that United are going to win it, but it's one of those that is about team selection. What team does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer play? Will he suddenly go back to two holding midfielders?

No matter what, they need Bruno Fernandes. Him being there lifts other players, they believe a little bit more when he's playing, he's becoming that kind of player, like Bryan Robson or Roy Keane.

It then depends how Solskjaer goes around the rest of it. I think he should start Edinson Cavani, give him 90 minutes in the Premier League. Will he go Mason Greenwood and Daniel James? If he does I think he'll be going too far against a Southampton side who virtually play the same team week in, week out, and rarely make mistakes.

Even with Danny Ings out, Che Adams has got that confidence now. They're not missing Ings as much as they would have done last season.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea v Tottenham – Sunday 16:30 KO

Without a doubt the biggest game of the weekend, because of the hate campaign from Jose Mourinho against Chelsea, and because he'll pick a fight with Frank or Frank will pick a fight with him, I don't know which way it'll go.

The game will be about Mourinho and Tottenham not getting beaten, that's how it's going to be. It doesn't matter who he puts out there every player will be told what to do without the ball, that's the priority. When they have it, they'll be thinking about what happens when they lose it again.

Chelsea will have to work very hard to break Spurs down, Mourinho will not want to get beat, so it's important for Chelsea to score the first goal, and the second and the third too. Defensively they're liable to letting a goal in.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Arsenal v Wolves - Sunday 19:15 KO

It's not just a case of what Arsenal are you going to get, it can be the same with Wolves, it took them a while to get going against Southampton. Wolves seem to find better form in the second half of matches.

This one is another difficult one to predict. Arsenal have been very poor, the worst of the top six or seven sides in the country.

I think it could be an away win, I'm just wondering about Arsenal scoring goals and I doubt they can really do the damage.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Wolves

