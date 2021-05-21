European qualification is the only item left to be decided going into the final round of Premier League fixtures, with three teams going for two final Champions League qualification spots.

Chelsea and Liverpool have it in their hands, but Leicester could still overtake them, while West Ham are on the verge of reaching the Europa League.

Former England and Manchester United defender Paul Parker assesses how he thinks it will play out.

(All matches Sunday, 4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

'It's not done yet' - Tuchel on his side's top four hopes

As much as Villa played well in that win at Tottenham, everyone knows Spurs have been a poor team all season, so I'm going for Chelsea. Villa can be great in attack, especially with Jack Grealish, but this is when it matters now for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel needs this, it's important for him to qualify for the Champions League - they're going to complete the job and finish third.

Prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

'Back on track' - Klopp on Champions League chances

I think I can only see one winner in this game - Liverpool. Even though I was Palace the other day and the 3-0 result flattered Arsenal big-time, they played alright and this will be Roy Hodgson's last game, so it's a special occasion.

Liverpool have really stepped up and they dealt well with Burnley, they'll come through and qualify fourth to take that last top four spot. The fans at Anfield will only help Jurgen Klopp's side.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Tottenham

'It's about ourselves' - Rodgers not looking at other teams

That means that Brendan Rodgers and his team will miss out on the Champions League and will have to make do with the Europa League. I think they'll beat Spurs and I think Harry Kane's made a poor decision to talk about his future before the season's finished. That suggests to me, it's selfishness. The pressure they're under as a team now - that's killed Spurs as far as I'm concerned.

Leicester will win this game quite comfortably.

Prediction: 2-0

West Ham v Southampton

Leicester's FA Cup win means that sixth place gets Europa League football too - I've already said that Spurs aren't going to win, so they have no chance of overtaking West Ham in that position.

They're three points ahead of Spurs and Everton but I don't think that matters anyway. I was born in the West Ham area, I'm going to go with them even though when it's been really crucial, they've not done themselves justice. I'm not sure they were prepared for the Champions Leauge anyway.

Prediction: 2-1

---

