Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Manchester United will be able to welcome back the likes of Paul Pogba and David De Gea against AC Milan on Thursday.

The Red Devils’ focus can now shift to the Europa League, and a return leg with Milan.

Solskjaer’s side travel to Italy on the back of a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and there could be welcome additions to the squad.

Pogba has not featured since February 6 due to injury, while De Gea has been in quarantine after a trip to Spain for the birth of his child. Both could be in contention, as could strikers Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

“We hope to have Edinson and Anthony available, maybe Paul, and David is finished with quarantine,” Solskjaer told the BBC.

The 1-0 win was their fifth clean sheet from their past six games, and Solskjaer is happy with how his side are defending - although he would prefer them to be ruthless in front of goal.

It tells us we're a team that work for each other. It's never easy to earn a clean sheet. If you have clean sheets you have a good foundation. The front four worked so hard, they were dangerous and pressed really well.

"We need to be more clinical - that helps me as well with my heart.

“Fortunately, we defended fantastically. Dean Henderson did not have a save to make and I guess that is a good sign."

