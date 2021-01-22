Paul Pogba has said Edinson Cavani brings a dimension to the Manchester United squad that is not offered by Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford.

United are surprise pacesetters in the Premier League, with their 2-1 win at Fulham on Wednesday moving them two points clear at the top of the table.

Pogba scored the winner against the Cottagers, but it was Cavani who drew them level following Ademola Lookman’s early goal for Fulham.

Cavani arrived at the club as a 33-year-old who some felt was on the wane, but he has brought a predatory goal threat to the United attack - which Pogba felt was lacking.

“Everybody knows that Edi is a top-class striker and there’s few strikers like this in the world, and we had the chance to have one,” Pogba told MUTV. “We know the hardest goals are those goals.

“We have talented players – Anthony Martial, Rashy in front, even Mason [Greenwood], that they can shoot from outside and stuff – but they don’t have this, the experience of Edi, and they don’t have the same quality of Edi as well.

So I think we complete each other with the players we have in front and Edi can obviously show his class like he did. Those goals that we needed, at the right time, he’s always there at the right time and the right moment to help the team to win."

While Manchester City are favourites to lift the title - with defending champions Liverpool in a slump - United sit at the top of the table.

The Red Devils’ unbeaten run in the Premier League stretches back to November 1, and following the FA Cup meeting with Liverpool on Sunday they host bottom of the table Sheffield United and will have high hopes of remaining at the summit heading into February.

Former Red Devil Wayne Rooney feels Cavani and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes have turned United into genuine title contenders.

"The last few years, United haven't been ready to challenge for the title, but now they've brought in players like Fernandes and Cavani - players with a winning mentality - that has helped massively," Rooney said.

"Now the squad is challenging for a Premier League title. I said to the coaches in the office here six weeks ago I thought United will win the League. I still feel that today.

"Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that. Those players that have been brought in with winning mentalities will relieve some of the pressure from Paul a bit, and he can now show his quality on the pitch."

