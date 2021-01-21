Paul Pogba is "one of the best" when in form says former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand after the French midfielder hit a stunning second-half winner to send his side back to the top of the table.

It was Pogba's second winner in as many weeks after his goal against Burnley last weekend, and while Ferdinand believes there are still questions surrounding the 27-year-old's place in central midfield, he believes that few can match the Frenchman on his day.

Premier League Man City roll on, with a little help from the rulebook - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

"I don't think Ole completely trusts him in the centre of midfield with the pace that some sides counter with ... but in this game they felt they would dominate and so he can allow him to do it," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"The big difference is that he is playing quick ... the efficiency he is playing with is amazing. One of the best when he is in this form."

Ferdinand also believes that Pogba's ego will have "taken a battering" as fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes soaked up the praise in 2020 along with four Player of the Month awards, all the while Pogba was struggling for regular first-team opportunities earlier in the season.

"He would've been jealous, his pride would've been hurt," Ferdinand said.

"But he loves the game and wants to showcase his talent. If he's got the platform, the players around him that allow him to thrive, he can do it."

Solskjaer: 'Happy' Pogba can 'do everything'

Premier League Solskjaer 'disappointed' with United's point at Liverpool 17/01/2021 AT 19:15