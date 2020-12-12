Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

His agent Mino Raiola this week said the 27-year-old was unhappy and should move in the next transfer window, with Solskjaer hitting back, saying Pogba was focused on doing his best for the team.

transfers Juventus consider Pogba-Ronaldo swap - reports A DAY AGO

The Norwegian said Pogba's attitude differed from that of former United players who had gone on strike ahead of their departures.

"Paul's got the hunger and appetite to play. He wants to train and he's focused on performing when he gets a chance," Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

"There's been other players refusing to train and refusing to play - they're not here any more, of course - but Paul's not once done that. He's got the quality and the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig, when he had a positive impact."

United are seventh in the Premier League heading into their derby against Manchester City on Saturday.

POGBA FOR RONALDO?

Juventus are determined to bring Pogba back to the club and the Independent believe that the Italian champions could be willing to offer an incredible player-swap deal to secure his signature. The report states that Juve are ready to offer either Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala to Manchester United and want to complete a deal in the January transfer window. The Premier League side would be interested in Ronaldo - who executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has "long coveted" - but have no real enthusiasm for a swap for Dybala. Juventus would allow the 35-year-old forward to leave in order to release his mammoth contract as they finances have limited the much-needed rebuilding job at the club.

Nightmare for Real and Barca as Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers

Paper Round's view: The Paul Pogba saga continues. It's interesting to read how desperate Juventus are to bring the World Cup winner back to Turin - offering out the great Cristiano Ronaldo and arguably their biggest talent for the future in Paulo Dybala. The strange thing is that United would prefer to take a 35-year-old Ronaldo back to Old Trafford than the superstar that is Dybala. Yes - the next couple of years of Ronaldo would be amazing and he might be the centre-forward poacher that they need right now, but Dybala could be the future of the club. Either way, it's an interesting offer for United...

transfers Berbatov: Time for Man Utd and Pogba to part ways YESTERDAY AT 13:37