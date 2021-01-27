Paul Pogba says he will speak to Manchester United about his future at the club.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said in November the player was unhappy at Old Trafford before changing his tune a month later.

"When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive," Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport at the Golden Boy Awards in December.

"In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let's see what happens."

The French World Cup winner, who moved to United for £89m in 2016, has been linked with a transfer away in the summer with his contract set to expire in 2022. Pogba says he will speak to the United hierarchy to see where his future lies.

"I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself," he told ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand in an interview with BT Sport.

"Everybody knows that I have one year left, I'm going to speak with the club and see what's going on.

"For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That's all I'm thinking about is to win."

United's upturn in form in recent months has seen the club receive widespread praise. Pogba says there has been a mentality shift amongst the players that has developed over the course of the season.

"The mentality, playing more as a team," Pogba said. "Playing much better altogether, pressing much better together. No one is cheating. When I mean cheating - no one is running less or not making the effort to come back.

"If someone is making less effort, it's going to be a little problem for the team. When you're all together, you all work hard, you see the result."

Pogba has also praised his teammate Bruno Fernandes, who has got an impressive 16 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions from midfield this season.

He added: "Since Bruno (Fernandes) arrived he's brought this energy, his passing, his scoring goals, his creativity. With me I am deeper, but he is in front to create as well.

"It's always good to have two players who can create any time. It suits both of us, we've been doing very well. We are more complete as a team."

