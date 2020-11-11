Jamie Carragher believes it is "embarrassing" that Paul Pogba has not been able to find his best form for any manager at Manchester United.

The France midfielder has started just four of United’s seven Premier League games this season, and just one of three in the Champions League. Pogba’s future at United remains uncertain after he suggested last month that he “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid.

Where his best position is for United is also still up for debate, something that baffles former Liverpool defender Carragher.

"We’re still talking about, ‘What is Paul Pogba’s best position?’, when he’s been at the club for four years," Carragher told talkSPORT. “I think that tells you he’s never done well enough in any position or tactical set-ups, that different managers have had at Manchester United.

If someone said to me, I could only play well because of a certain manager, I’d be embarrassed.

"People take credit, coaches and managers for different players, maybe bringing them through, or having them at their peak. But If I felt that my career would fall down because I never had a certain coach or manager, how well I did was down to me.

“And when I didn’t play well, that was down to me, I wouldn’t blame a coach. Pogba’s fans are saying that Jose [Mourinho] is too defensive and Ole isn’t a top-level manager, but for me, I’d be looking at myself."

