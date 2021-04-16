Eurosport’s own Paul Parker has cast his eye over the upcoming Premier League fixtures once again and made his predictions for what should be another fascinating weekend of action in England’s top division.

The former Manchester United and England full-back believes Liverpool will kick on after their recent Champions League setback and can’t see beyond three points for his former club as they welcome stuttering Burnley to Old Trafford.

Everton v Tottenham – Friday 20:00

Everton have been poor recently. They were poor the other night at Brighton, but they got a draw. They’ve been poor at home like a lot of teams.

Tottenham need to start being able to play football with freedom. Take off the shackles! Their attacking players need to be attacking rather than being more concerned about what the opposition players are doing.

You want to see Harry Kane in the attacking third rather than dropping deep in midfield, and you want to see Son Heung-min staying on his feet when a finger touches his face!

Prediction: 1-1

Arsenal v Fulham – Sunday 13:30

I think the moment has gone for Fulham. The last two late defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves have killed them psychologically.

I see them having a lot of possession and trying to huff and puff their way through but I still see Arsenal winning this game.

Prediction: 1-0

Manchester United v Burnley – Sunday 16:00

I’m going for a United win. Burnley’s last couple of games haven’t been good.

They were 2-0 up against Southampton and lost which was very un-Burnley and 1-0 up against a very average Newcastle and ended up getting beaten 2-1.

Prediction: 2-0

Leeds v Liverpool – Monday 20:00

Leeds have had a very good season and might even be thinking of a late run for Europa League qualification.

They were really impressive against City, home and away, but I’m looking at Liverpool to take their performance against Real Madrid in midweek to Elland Road and get the win.

Prediction: 1-3

