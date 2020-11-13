The Premier League has confirmed that no further matches will be put on Sky Sports and BT Sport's box office services until January at the earliest.

When English top-flight football returned in June, the remaining 2019-20 fixtures were all shown on its two main broadcast partners, with some on Amazon Prime and the BBC.

Sky and BT Sport had every game prior to the October international break, but it was then announced that fans, still not allowed to return to stadia due to Covid-19, would have to pay £14.95 for matches that were not television picks.

The scheme was widely unpopular. Fans ran campaigns to donate the money to local food banks instead and the match between Burnley and West Brom attracted less than 1,000 viewers, according to the Daily Mail. Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain and Sky pundit, was a vocal opponent.

Recent reports had claimed that the Premier League was planning to do away with the scheme and, confirming the TV picks for the rest of November, it said that no further matches would be on box office until at least January, when a review will be taken.

"The Premier League today announces that all fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK," a statement read.

"Working with our broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services.

"Details of the first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are announced today.

"December and January selections will follow in due course alongside our usual UK live matches.

"The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums."

Other countries with large-scale Covid-19 outbreaks such as France and Germany have welcomed limited numbers of fans back to stadia but plans for a return for fans in England have been shelved by the government. However, the Premier League reiterated its hope for a solution.

"The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible."

