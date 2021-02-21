Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says his in-form squad deserve to stay at the club for “many, many years” but accepts some might leave this summer.

Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho are out of contract at the end of the season, with the Argentina striker claiming he has no idea whether he will extend his deal with the Premier League leaders.

Premier League 'I don't know what I'll do yet' - Aguero's future still to be decided YESTERDAY AT 12:27

City head into Sunday’s game at Arsenal on the back of 17 straight wins in all competitions and started the weekend with a 10 point lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola says his players deserve to be rewarded for their dominant performances, but concedes he cannot keep everyone happy at the Etihad Stadium.

"What I believe is all the players that we have deserve to stay here for many, many years," said the City head coach.

"The quality they have is exceptional, there's no doubts. But year by year the situation is different because there are players who accept some roles and some that don't.

"It's not about the quality, it's about accepting that sometimes you don't play and in that moment the player has to leave.

"There are players, for age, personality or many reasons, that accept all the roles. Other ones don't accept it, when they play it is perfect but it is a problem when they don't play with the team.

These players have to reflect and speak with their agents and the club and decide the best for them especially, and for the club as well, so I don't know what is going to happen next season.

Guardiola: 'Sport doesn't wait, next target is Arsenal' after 17th straight win

Aguero is City’s all-time top scorer but has this week admitted he does not know whether he will be given a new deal.

"I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don't know what to do yet. I don't have an idea”, he said in an interview on YouTube.

The first thing I want to do is play football, and at the end of the season we will see.

"I will keep playing until my body allows me to. I hope that I can continue for a few more years."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has once again played down his side’s form and insists it will not last forever.

"We have been doing this the last two months incredibly well but, as I've said, in the springtime no one is champion.

"We will only get the credit we deserve at the end of the season if we are champions. If not, it's just a short part of the season."

Premier League Guardiola not getting distracted by title talk 17/02/2021 AT 21:38