Football

Pep Guardiola: I want Lionel Messi to finish career at Barcelona

The former Barca manager's contract extension at Manchester City has opened up the possibility of a reunion with Lionel Messi in England, with the player in the last year of his current contract in Spain having unsuccessfully tried to leave the club in the close season. But Guardiola says he would like to see Messi stay at Barcelona.

