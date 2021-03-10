Pep Guardiola has insisted that he does not want to look too far ahead in Manchester City's season, with an incredible quadruple still on the cards for the club.

City face Spurs in the Carabao Cup final next month, lead the Premier League by a margin of 11 points and are in a commanding position in the round of 16 of the Champions League, having won 2-0 away at Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg. They are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, Guardiola is refusing to get too excited, insisting that things can easily change in the coming months, despite his side's strong standing in all four competitions.

"Look, in just three or four months, look how it changed. It can happen in two months," he told reporters.

"That's why it's (about) focusing in the next one. Focused in what you have in front of our eyes.

"The perspective of 'how many games we have to win? and 'what we have done,' - that is bullsh***. That doesn't help you with anything. Focus on Southampton and our performance especially and try to win."

City's second leg of their Champions League tie against Gladbach takes place next Tuesday.

On Sunday, City's 21-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end with a 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

