Pep Guardiola lamented his Manchester City side’s profligacy in front of goal and believes they have to beat West Brom at home if they are to be realistic Premier League title challengers.

City were looking to bounce back from their lacklustre effort in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend and appeared on track when Ilkay Gundogan fired home on the half-hour mark.

However, the Baggies levelled when Semi Ajayi's shot took a wicked deflection off Ruben Dias and past Ederson.

City had 77% possession, and registered 26 shots to West Brom’s five, but they came up against an inspired figure in Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone who made superb saves late in the game to deny Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

"At the end we did everything but we could not score,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime of the 1-1 draw.

Asked what was the difference between one point and three, Guardiola said: "Scoring a goal.

"We created enough to win the game, 26 shots, but in the end we had to score the goal. We are struggling on that, so we have to continue, be optimistic that at the end we will score.”

Guardiola dismissed suggestions his side are struggling for confidence.

"No,” Guardiola responded when asked if there was a confidence problem in front of goal. "Sergio [Aguero] is injured for four months. Our quality of players in the middle is completely different. We are creating chances but are not scoring.”

City are five points adrift of leaders Tottenham and Liverpool, and Guardiola feels his side have to beat teams such as West Brom if they are to mount a title push.

"If we want to be up there, we have to win these games,” he said. "No disrespect to West Bromwich, but we have to win these games.

"It is not far away to the top, but if we want to be there at the end we have to beat West Bromwich at home.

"We are in December and there are a lot of games to play.”

City look a shadow of the side that took the title in 2018 and 2019, and Guardiola conceded his team are not the same force.

He said: "Two years ago we were able to score and score and win game and game, so you do not need to be clever to see that the margins are different. This year we are struggling a bit more.”

