Manchester City Pep Guardiola admitted that Tottenham Hotspur were the more ruthless side as Jose Mourinho’s team won 2-0 on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola blamed Spurs’ defensive solidity for his side’s failure to break them down.

Premier League Opinion: This could finally be Tottenham's year AN HOUR AGO

"It could be better, we played similar to how we have all season. We did not defend good for the first goal. They then defended so deep, they defended with six and it was not easy,” he said.

We had our chances, but we couldn’t score and they made two or three chances on the counter attack and we lost the game.

Guardiola then acknowledged that against a team set up by Mourinho, his team could not afford to slip up.

“We knew before the game that you cannot give them the first goal. We had more chances and them but we lost," he said.

"Mourinho’s teams are like this, you make a mistake and they punish you on the counter attack.

"It is not easy, Harry Kane and Ndombele are halfway, the space is so difficult, our possession play was good, but football is the boxes and that is where we were not good."

Barca paranoid Dembele 'has plan' to join United - Euro Papers

Premier League Mourinho: Tottenham are not title contenders yet 2 HOURS AGO