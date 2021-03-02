Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s winning run is “more than remarkable” after they extended it to 21 games with a 4-1 victory over Wolves.

City’s streak looked to be under threat after Connor Coady equalised in the 61st minute, but three goals in the last 10 minutes secured a convincing win.

Premier League Jesus and Mahrez score late flurry as Man City make it 21 wins in a row 5 HOURS AGO

Guardiola’s side have now won 15 in a row in the league and are 15 points clear at the top of the table

"The record we will talk about in the future. In winter time - November, December, January in England, it is hell! It’s more than remarkable,” he told the BBC.

"I’m more than proud but at the same time, Liverpool are the champions. To win the Premier League we need those points.

"We were little bit anxious after 1-1 but we reacted really well after we scored the goals. It was well deserved - we played really good. The games are tight and in the last minutes we win the game comfortably.

"After 1-1, they were dangerous but we continued to take the ball and we didn’t give up and that’s a good lesson for us the little details.

"When you see the performance we were really good. I felt this morning that we were together and we were ready to try again.”

Guardiola also praised Gabriel Jesus after he scored twice in the win in the final 10 minutes to help clinch victory.

"You cannot imagine how happy we are when Gabriel can score the goals he has scored because you cannot imagine how many things he does that people don’t realise he does.

"He helps us with his pressing. He is a joyous guy."

Premier League ‘Maybe the greatest achievement’ - Guardiola on Man City winning streak 28/02/2021 AT 10:58