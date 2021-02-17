Pep Guardiola has reiterated that Manchester City are not being distracted by the Premier League table, despite moving 10 points clear with a win over Everton.

Guardiola’s side have won 17 games in a row in all competitions - with the run of victories in the league standing at 12 matches.

The victory over Everton at Goodison Park was done the hard way, as the Toffees battled hard and forced City to dig deep.

City led through a Phil Foden goal, but Richarlison netted before half time to draw Carlo Ancelotti’s side level.

Guardiola’s side have a steely resolve about them this term. They held firm at the back and were rewarded with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Fernardo Silva in the final 27 minutes to secure a 3-1 win.

The victory stretched their lead at the top to 10 points and it would take a major collapse to see them not claim the title.

Despite many already anointing City as this season’s champions, Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

“That is our identity,” Guardiola told the BBC. “When you win a lot of games everyone wants to beat you and it is tricky.

I have not seen that the team is thinking of the table, we have spoken about that. We are not here to defend our lead, it is all about three points, three points.

"There are 42 points still to fight for, we are in the middle of February. Now we rest for a few days, there are so many games.”

City were boosted as Kevin De Bruyne played the final 10 minutes upon his return to fitness, while Sergio Aguero was named on the bench, and Guardiola was happy to see the pair back in the fold.

"Kevin and Sergio are back; it is incredible news for us,” he said.

