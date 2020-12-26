Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United given the "weird results for everyone" this season.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: "A tough game, the weather conditions and the opponent who we have struggled to score against.

"That is the tempo we need to play. Today our positional game was perfect, unfortunately we could not score more goals but it is a good result and three more points.

"We cannot think much, the schedule is a game every three days. The players are committed and focused.

"We are far away from the top, last week we were 10th in the table, all the season is up and down. There are weird results for everyone, this season you have to be calm in the good and the bad moments."

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan echoed his manager’s comments on the performance and the hectic winter schedule: "We moved the ball well, the weather was not the best and made it difficult to see! It was a solid performance and a good win.

"We could have scored more but most important was the three points. We should always share the responsibility to score goals, there are enough quality players in the team.

"In less than 48 hours we go again. I got a couple of kicks on my foot but I should be OK."

