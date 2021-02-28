Pep Guardiola has claimed that masterminding Manchester City’s 20-game winning run may be one of the crowning achievements of his managerial career.

City have taken the Premier League by storm since embarking on their winning run at Southampton on December 19.

Guardiola’s charges were a little off colour against West Ham on Saturday - which was not surprising given they arrived at the game on the back of a long trip to Hungary for a Champions League tie - but still ground out a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones.

The Catalan has won Champions Leagues with Barcelona, domestic and world glory with Bayern Munich, a quadruple with Manchester City and racked up 100 points when winning the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

But in a congested campaign that has seen coronavirus impact on planning, Guardiola feels winning 20 games on the spin in all competitions is one of his greatest achievements.

"In this period, in this era, with this situation, to be able to do 20, maybe it is one of the greatest achievements we have done together in our careers," Guardiola said. "That doesn't mean a title win but this period in time, the toughest period in England, (to have) no one week of rest for three or four months, every three days a game, with the Covid, injury situations.

To be on this kind of run - winning, winning, winning - means mental strength."

City have the chance to make it 21 wins on the spin when they face Wolves on Tuesday.

