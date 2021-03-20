Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74 following a long-term illness, the Premier League club have announced.

Leeds said in an official statement: "Peter’s contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on. Our thoughts are naturally with Peter’s wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Peter."

Lorimer played in all three matches during Scotland's 1974 World Cup campaign, winning 24 caps in total.

