Petr Cech was a surprise name in Chelsea’s Premier League squad for the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League’s confirmed list of players registered by the 20 top-flight clubs for this season features Cech in Chelsea’s squad.

Though many felt it was perhaps an error, the move was confirmed - per the Telegraph's Matt Law - by Chelsea:

Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover. This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player.

The goalkeeper retired in 2019, having spent four seasons with Arsenal after 11 years with Chelsea saw the Czech win four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, a Champions League and also a Europa League.

The 38-year-old is currently a technical and performance advisor for Chelsea, and was instrumental in bringing Edouard Mendy over from Rennes this summer.

Now he joins Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero in the 21-man Premier League squad listed on the Premier League website.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have not included Mesut Ozil in their list.

