Phil Foden feels Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool can be a springboard to sealing Premier League glory.

City were brilliant at Anfield on Sunday, and fully deserving of their win which came courtesy of two goals from Ilkay Gundogan, one from Raheem Sterling and another from Foden.

The win, which came despite Gundogan missing a penalty and Liverpool briefly drawing level just after the hour through a Mo Salah spot kick, moves City 10 points clear of the Reds with a game in hand.

City are five points clear of Manchester United in second place, also whom they have a game in hand over, and Foden is looking for the team to kick on and wrap up the title.

"It gives us every chance to go on and win it now,” Foden told Sky Sports. “The job is not done and there's a long way to go.

“This is what we need to keep doing, putting points on the table, and hopefully we can go and get it done.”

With Sergio Aguero still absent, Foden was asked to play as a false nine - and he revelled in being given the freedom to link play and lead the line.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “It is not like you have to stay up front, you can drop in and get the ball.

“I try to play it the best I can. It is something I have to learn but I enjoy it, linking play and getting in the final third.”

