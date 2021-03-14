Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the Arsenal side for the north London derby with Tottenham for disciplinary reasons.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the news in his pre-game interview with Sky Sports, but would not elaborate further.

“He was going to start the game,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “We had a disciplinary issue.

“We have drawn the line and we move on. He is on the bench.

“We have a process we have to respect for every game and that is it.”

With Aubameyang, who scored in Arsenal’s most recent Premier League outing at Burnley, on the bench, Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line against Spurs.

Arsenal are the lowest scorers in the top 10 in the Premier League with 35 goals to their name. Aubameyang has over 25% of their league goals, with nine to his name.

The Gunners head into the game on 38 points, 13 adrift of Chelsea who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham are seventh on 45 points.

