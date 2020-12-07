Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent has had a dig at Mikel Arteta's tactics on social media as the Gunners' miserable form continued with a 2-0 north London derby defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season, but has only scored twice in 11 PL matches this campaign.

The Gabon international's last goal came in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Manchester United on November 1st, the last time they won a Premier League match.

Aubameyang, who signed a three-year £350,000-a-week contract with Arsenal in September, had the fewest touches in the derby clash.

During Sunday's game, the 31-year-old's agent Kwaku Mensah posted a graphic to his Instagram story showing Arsenal's disappointing attacking stats with the caption "If you create chances..."

Arteta is under pressure with Arsenal remarkably sitting in 15th in the Premier League table and are currently seven points off the relegation zone.

