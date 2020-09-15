Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal at Arsenal.

In a livestream from the Emirates on the club website and his own social media, a laughing Aubameyang said: "It's a great day, I hope you enjoy your day - we have beautiful weather!

Premier League 'Poor, no creativity, plodding along' - Hoddle lays into Spurs 7 HOURS AGO

"I want to become an Arsenal legend - to leave a legacy...for sure I will give my best, as always."

The Gabonese striker appeared set to depart the Emirates this summer, with Barcelona and Inter Milan touted as potential destinations, but that speculation was quashed on Tuesday as he committed to Mikel Arteta’s project.

Aubameyang scored in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Fulham in their Premier League opener on Saturday, while he also netted twice in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has been Arsenal's talisman and top scorer in each of the past two seasons but only had one year left on his old contract.

In a statement via the club website, first-team manager Mikel Arteta said: "It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.

Technical director Edu said: "It’s clear Auba loves the club and everything we stand for on and off the pitch. He’s obviously a very important part of the team so we’re all delighted he has committed his future to us. It’s a big boost for everyone – fans, team-mates and staff.”

Premier League More questions than answers for Chelsea after Brighton win – The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO