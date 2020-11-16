Paul Pogba has admitted that representing France is like a "breath of fresh air" after his struggles at club level for Manchester United.

The former Juventus midfielder spent much of last season on the sidelines with a foot injury and has been in and out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first XI this year, with Bruno Fernandes establishing himself as the star man in the centre of the park.

He played 90 minutes for his country in the Nations League win over Portugal at the weekend and has admitted that he currently prefers turning out for Didier Deschamps' side.

“I had never known such a difficult period in my career,” Pogba told RTL.

"The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it's magic."

France's next engagement is against Sweden on Tuesday.

Our View - Pogba's struggles are hard to explain

When Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United four years ago for a world-record fee, he was supposed to be the man who led the club back to their rightful perch. But things have simply not worked out since then.

While he had to survive the tail-end of the tumultuous Jose Mourinho era, and suffered repeated injuries during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure, it is hard to explain how much he has struggled at United. The conundrum is made all the stranger by his barnstorming performances for France in the World Cup-winning campaign two years ago, and by memories of his glory days in Turin.

With Bruno Fernandes performing brilliantly and Donny van de Beek under-utilised, it may be best for Pogba and United to go their separate ways, either in January or the end of the season. A fresh start elsewhere, be it in France, Spain or Italy, would allow him to put this unfortunate period of his career behind him.

