Police have charged a man after racist abuse was sent to West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers on social media earlier this year.

A number of Premier League players, including Manchester United strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, have been subjected to racial abuse online in recent months, and English football officials has been piling pressure on social media companies to do more to tackle the issue.

Instagram has announced measures and Twitter has said it will continue its efforts after taking action on more than 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

Some clubs in the UK, including Swansea and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, have boycotted social media completely to take a stand.

Sawyers was targeted after West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on January 26.

"Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January of this year," West Midlands Police said in a statement

"The 49-year-old from Kingswinford has been charged under the Communications Act to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on 29 April."

