The Hall of Fame has been set up to celebrate the achievements of the division's best players, and is the highest individual honour available to the league's legends.

Shearer and Henry were the first players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame given their remarkable goalscoring accomplishments, but they could now be joined by players from all over the pitch with six more spots available.

The nominees are:

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matthew Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

To be included, players must have been retired as of August 1st. A public vote will be held with voting closing on May 9.

