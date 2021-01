Football

Premier League: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Covid-19 protocols: 'We can't be waiting there'

Mikel Arteta said Premier League will need to introduce new Covid-19 protocols after Tottenham match against Fulham was called off less than three hours before kick-off. It was the third Premier League game to be wiped out following a national rise in infection levels. The 'Gunners' defeated Chelsea and Brighton to win back-to-back matches in the Premier League.

