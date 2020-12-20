Tony Adams believes his former club Arsenal are suffering from "lazy recruitment" typified by the signing of Willian from Chelsea in the summer.

The Brazilian veteran moved across London on a three-year deal in the summer and has been a fixture under the Spaniard this term, despite rarely showing glimpses of his Stamford Bridge form.

Willian was sub-par again as Arsenal's terrible Premier League run extended with a 2-1 loss at Everton on Saturday and Adams, captain of four-league winning teams in his 19-year Highbury career, says his arrival would have never have happened under Arsene Wenger.

"That's lazy recruitment for me. You've got to really question the recruitment process at Arsenal at the moment," the former England captain is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"We've had some wonderful players and wonderful principles under Arsene Wenger. He went for a young player, you wouldn't have even considered Willian if Arsene was still in control at the club.

"For him a forward over the age of 30, physiologically he doesn't think he can get that player to consistently to perform to the levels that Arsene would want him to get, it wouldn't even have been on the agenda.

"This is a straightforward agent recommendation, he's got the same agent as the sports director [Edu] so it's an easy option for him, three-year contract, there we go. I think it's really poor recruitment.

"As a coach, you've been given this player, you wanted this player. You don't have to play them. He's not playing [Mesut] Ozil, one of the greatest creative players there is.

"And to have someone like Willian, one shot in 12 games. I'm like, 'Hold on put [Joe] Willock out there'. We've got [Gabriel] Martinelli back in there. You've got other options."

Arsenal have one win in their last 10 Premier League games, coming at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

