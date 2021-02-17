Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says that Jose Mourinho is the only one who knows why the Wales forward isn't starting for Tottenham.

"You'll have to ask Mourinho," said Barnett when pressed as to why his client is not playing for Spurs.

"He's won more trophies abroad than any other British player in history."

There have been plenty of questions asked about Bale's stint at the club - most recently triggered by one of his Instagram posts suggesting he had a good session in training, and implying he would be ready to face Everton in the FA Cup last week, but did not in fact feature in the matchday squad.

Manager Mourinho was later asked about the specific incident, and he was scathing in his response, saying: "I have to admit that his post created something that needed to be addressed because there was a contradiction between the post and the reality.

"Since the beginning of the season, in relation to everything, I tried to be very private, tried to keep everything indoors but I've felt that I needed to address the situation.

"Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don't know... but the post was: 'Training session great, so I'm ready,' and it was totally wrong."

Bale returned to Tottenham on loan in September 2020 following his freezing-out at Real Madrid, and since then the 31-year-old has started only two Premier League matches.

