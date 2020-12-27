Premier League

West Ham goalscorers Ben Johnson and Tomas Soucek were pleased with a point in their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

The away side took the lead twice but 20-year-old Johnson’s first senior strike for his boyhood club brough the scores level.

Speaking after the match, Johnson said: "First half we weren't good enough but we came out and passed them well and worked hard to get back into the game. It's a fair point.

"It was a very slow start from us, sometimes that happens. We couldn't get out of our half, we were all playing individually.

"It's an amazing feeling to score, I've not scored in ages and I thought we would go on to win the game. I've been here since the age of nine so it's a great feeling."

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek agreed with Johnson that a point was a fair outcome after four goals shared between the sides: "We wanted to win but to be losing twice and still get a draw is maybe a fair result.

"We want to get the first goal in the next game. We want to win each game so we have to prepare for Southampton tomorrow and I think it will be a similar game as it was today."

