Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has insisted that players must follow guidelines discouraging group celebrations during matches.

If there is a last-gasp winner in Liverpool's seismic Premier League clash with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, one set of fans will be hugging on their sofas in front of the TV but the goalscorer will be under orders to celebrate alone.

The sight of players huddling after goals has drawn criticism in Britain, with the rest of the population asked to adhere to strict coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic.

Clubs were reminded of Premier League guidelines this week including that handshakes, high-fives and hugging should be avoided and chief executive Masters stressed on Friday that players must follow the rules.

"The players get it," Masters told BBC Sport. "They know we're asking them now again to adjust their behaviours on the pitch, in goal celebrations and around the beginning and the end of matches.

"We're asking them to adapt and understand why you've got to follow the rules and you've got to set a good example."

Julian Knight, the chair of the cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, said on Thursday that players should be shown yellow cards for celebrating goals.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is confident his side will not breach any rules.

"The boys so far have done an incredible job to be disciplined, with all the things we had to do around the virus and the pandemic, and I know they will try to do their best," he said. "I know if there is something to celebrate (on Sunday) it will be in an appropriate way, but it will be difficult.

"It's instinct. Football is an emotional game."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I cannot promise anything, but of course, if the players can control themselves that would be best. Then again, football is about passion and instant moments.

"We are role models and we are going to do our best if we get the chance to celebrate, so let's hope we get one."

