Premier League clubs have reportedly held talks over a “cooling-off” break next month due to concerns over disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Manchester City’s match with Everton was postponed on Monday after an outbreak in City’s squad while The Athletic claim that Fulham’s match with Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt due to a number of positive tests at Fulham.

There have also been a record 18 new positive Covid-19 cases in the latest round of Premier League testing, with Sheffield United saying they have had several positive results.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive.

The Telegraph say Premier League chairmen have held “informal talks” over a two-week break and some view a mid-season postponement as “inevitable”.

There are also fears that there will be multiple postponements in the FA Cup third round as infections increase across the UK.

The decision could be guided by the government’s review of tiered restrictions on Wednesday.

There are two Premier League matches scheduled for Wednesday followed by a full round at the weekend and then the FA Cup third round starting on January 8.

