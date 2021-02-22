Premier League clubs will fall in line with the rest of the public when they return from travelling overseas, under new rules from the UK government.

According to The Athletic, players and staff must now quarantine at home for 10 days, reduced to five on the evidence of a negative test, whenever they’ve returned home having gone abroad for Champions League, Europa League and international fixtures.

It will not affect training or matches, as the Covid-secure venues are classed as ‘elite sporting environments’.

Previously, there were no rules in place for any clubs returning from games in Europe or further afield.

Chelsea are likely to be affected after Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Bucharest to play Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City go to Budapest to play Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

The regulations will also mean that any player who goes away for international duty must stay in their bubble while away, and if they do not, it will invalidate their exception to train and compete.

