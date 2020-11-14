Concussion substitutes are set to be trialled in English football next season, but medical experts would like to see temporary swaps brought by January.

The trials are to be discussed by law-makers IFAB on November 23 before a final decision will be made in December.

Medical authorities wants the new rule in place as early as January 2021, with FIFA happy to approve any league who wishes to begin using concussion subs from then.

The Premier League and FA are awaiting further details and will reportedly want to implement the rule from the start of next season, rather than midway through the 2020/21 campaign.

Brain injury charity Headway told the BBC they would prefer temporary subs, where doctors are given 10 minutes to assess a head injury, to be used from the start of the new year rather than wait for the trials next season.

Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs said: 'I can understand why these things need to be trialled in order to get the infrastructure around it complete.

"But there has been meeting after meeting and proposal after proposal about head injury substitutions for so many years and here we are at the end of 2020 and still nothing has happened.

"Five substitutions were brought in to help with the condensed calendar because of coronavirus, so it shows football can make rapid change when it wants to."

