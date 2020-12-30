Manchester City have returned to training after no new positives were discovered in their Covid-19 bubble, the club have announced.

City's match against Everton on Monday was postponed four hours before kick-off due to an outbreak in the City camp which has seen Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and a number of other employees test positive and isolate as a result. Five players are reported to be isolating currently.

Premier League Spurs v Fulham postponed, Prem insists season will continue 2 HOURS AGO

City are due to play Chelsea in the Premier League on January 3 and while there are currently no assurances the match will go ahead without any problems, with further testing planned, City have at least reported the good news that no more positives have been found as yet.

A club statement read: “The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases.

“Safety remains our number one priority, and the club will continue to proceed with great caution.

'Shy' Arsenal in two-team race for Eriksen – Euro Papers

“The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming.

“The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps.”

After their match against Chelsea, City are due to face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the League Cup on January 6.

A record 18 cases were identified in the latest round of Premier League testing and Wednesday's game between Tottenham and Fulham has been called off.

Football Best of 2020: Euro Icons - 2012: Andres Iniesta - the player who retired them all 3 HOURS AGO