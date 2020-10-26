CYA PPV?

Premier League clubs will decide in a meeting on Tuesday whether to continue with the handful of £14.95 pay-per-view games shown each matchweek on Sky Sports and BT Sport. The Daily Mail reports the PPV matches, implemented after the October internationals, could be scrapped following a backlash from supporters, while Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has called for a £4.95 charge per match until Christmas. The meeting between shareholders will allow Ashley and others to express their concerns and come to a conclusion as to whether to stick to the current format, reduce the price, or scrap it entirely.

Paper Round’s view: Scrapping it entirely would bring with it an uncertainty regarding how supporters watch matches which do not get picked by BT Sport and Sky Sports, and so it feels like a reduction in price is most likely, but it will become much clearer over the next 24hrs as clubs discuss how to get supporters on side after reports of indifferent viewing figures.

Another chance for Rudiger?

Frank Lampard will bring Antonio Rudiger back into his first-team plans after a heart-to-heart with the Chelsea defender, the Daily Mail reports. The German has only featured in one of Lampard’s seven matchday squads so far this season, and the centre-back was being linked with a January move to either Tottenham or PSG. However, it appears Rudiger will be given another chance to prove his worth after talks with the Chelsea manager.

Paper Round’s view: Perhaps the talks were intended to keep Rudiger sweet given the Champions League is now in full swing and Chelsea have to utilise their squad to the maximum. It will be difficult for Rudiger to break back into the Premier League starting XI, with Thiago Silva likely at the heart of Lampard’s plans, but should the need to rotate arise then the Chelsea boss would like to know he can call on Rudiger when required.

Bilic furious with West Brom

There are fresh concerns over Slaven Bilic’s future as West Brom manager, the Mirror reports, with the Croatian furious the club sold Ahmed Hegazi behind his back. Bilic refused to answer a question regarding his own future on Monday after admitting he was “disappointed” West Brom allowed Hegazi to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on an initial loan deal over the weekend - before their Brighton match, which they drew 1-1 on Monday evening.

Paper Round’s view: Who saw the Saudi Arabian transfer window causing some distress for a Premier League side in late October? When you’re struggling after just coming up from the Championship, and having seen two transfer deadlines pass by, no wonder Bilic is a bit miffed to find himself a player down come the Brighton trip, one who was set to start that match too. Bizarre.

New Moyes contract?

The West Ham players are backing manager David Moyes to be handed a contract extension amid their recent upturn in form, the Daily Mail reports. West Ham battled to Premier League survival last season and have recently hit their stride in the current campaign despite losing their two opening games, going on to beat Wolves and Leicester while also drawing with Spurs and Manchester City.

David Moyes

Paper Round’s view: The form they hit when Moyes was working from home, but nevertheless he has returned amid his side’s four-game unbeaten run in the league against opposition that had Hammers fans fearing the worst. Eight points is not such a bad tally, but the good mood in camp will certainly be tested when they travel to Liverpool on Saturday.

