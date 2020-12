Football

Premier League: Frank Lampard: 'Big lesson for the players' after second straight Chelsea defeat

Frank Lampard says it's a 'big lesson for the players' after his Chelsea side's second straight defeat. The Blues lost in the Premier League for the second time in four days as Pedro Neto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win on Tuesday. "You can lose football matches. So big lesson for the players there."

