Brighton manager Graham Potter was disappointed to see his side draw 2-2 at West Ham despite taking the lead twice.

Neil Maupay opened the scoring at the London Stadium but Ben Johnson levelled for West Ham.

Women's World Cup Penalties see lacklustre Norway beat Korea to seal last 16 spot 17/06/2019 AT 21:11

It seemed as if Brighton would still claim all three points when Lewis Dunk scored with 20 minutes remaining, but with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, Tomas Soucek grabbed an equaliser.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said on Sky Sports: "It is disappointing not to take three points, I felt it was there for us. We didn't defend the corner well for the second goal and those details punish you at this level. That's on us, we have to be better. But overall I felt comfortable in the game.

"We didn't do much wrong, we could have managed the game better. I don't celebrate goals now until everything has been checked - you never know any more."

Potter also confirmed that full-back Tariq Lamptey will miss the next few games due to a persistent hamstring injury, meaning he will not be available for the upcoming match against Arsenal on Tuesday.

"We need to keep working to get three points. Tariq Lamptey won't be available for the next few games either."

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Maupay said: "We were leading twice so we are disappointed. West Ham are playing well too and have started the season well, credit to them. We can be happy with a point.

"We weren't surprised by West Ham, that's how they have been playing, we were ready for that. It's small details that cost us."

Costa ‘set for sensational Premier League return’ – Euro Papers

Premier League Graham Potter among the contenders to take over at Brighton 13/05/2019 AT 08:34