Jose Mourinho denied his Spurs side are in the hunt for the Premier League despite a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho pointed out that his side’s position could be held only briefly.

"It feels good [to be top], but maybe tomorrow we are second again and honestly that would not be a problem for me, I am just happy with the evolution,” he said.

"People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title.

"We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.

But dinner tonight will be nice and relaxed and I will watch Atletico Madrid v Barcelona and sleep like an angel.

"But no problem if Leicester wins [tomorrow] and we are second again."

Spurs striker Harry Kane was delighted with the performance, saying: "Fantastic performance, we knew it was going to be a tough game.

"We had a game plan to play as a unit. Everyone worked their socks off today. We took our chance, Sonny with a great goal. And then we knew it would open up in the second half.

"I knew if I dropped deep then the centre-backs would come with me and Sonny could run in behind. We dropped deep, probably more than we needed to, but we changed that at half-time.

It’s a season where you’ve got to do all it takes to win games. It’s going to be an up and down year. There’s no better feeling when you win. We’ll enjoy it, but we know we’ve got a long way to go.

"We’re doing well, there’s still parts we can improve on. We’ve got a lot of tough games to go. It’s a more open league. Like any season, whoever can put a good spell together will have a good chance of winning."

He paid tribute to strike partner Heung-min Son after yet another goalscoring performance.

"Sonny has been clinical this season. The first goal was really good,” he said.

"Different spells in the game we created good chances, we have a great understanding and when he finishes the chances like he is it is great for Tottenham Hotspur."

