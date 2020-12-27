Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side only had themselves to blame after failing to beat West Brom on Sunday evening.

Sadio Mane gave the home side the lead after 12 minutes, but Semi Ajayi equalised with just eight minutes of normal time remaining.

Premier League Klopp: The boys are more angry than anyone else 5 HOURS AGO

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "I don't think anyone can expect a team playing like West Brom in the first half, like a 6-4 or whatever it was. I thought we did OK. Second half we didn't do the same again, they had like three counter-attacks, too many corners. It is our fault and that is why it is only one point instead of three.

"It is an incredible challenge when you constantly face 10 men. To be fair West Brom did their job inside 90 minutes. West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn't finish the game. It is difficult to create. In the end everyone knows and feels we should have and could have done better tonight.”

Klopp: The boys are more angry than anyone else

Klopp pointed to West Brom’s defensive style as a reason that his players were unable to break them down to find a second goal.

"They played different against Villa, today what was clear was it would be defensive and over set pieces. When it clicks in the game you cannot plan clicking you just have to work for it.

"We played around, crossed the ball and instead of moving we didn't switch. It is not a game we will talk about in 20 years but it is a game we have to play and we didn't play as we could."

In their next game, Liverpool travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Costa ‘set for sensational Premier League return’ – Euro Papers

Premier League Liverpool's defensive problems deepen as Matip forced off with injury 7 HOURS AGO