Premier League

Patrick Bamford’s 88th minute header secured Leeds United a precious win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Leeds had their 20-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier to thank for two huge saves in the first half that kept Sheffield United at bay.

The hosts, who are still yet to score or register a point this season, spurned some fine opportunities and were punished just as the game seemed to be edging towards a stalemate.

The impressive Jack Harrison whipped in a fine cross from the left that was begging to be headed in, an Bamford obliged with a looping header, for his third in three games.

TALKING POINT – ARE SHEFFIELD UNITED IN TROUBLE?

It was always going to be difficult for Sheffield United to improve on last season, but they’ve started this campaign with three straight defeats and are yet to score a goal. It’s concerning times for Chris Wilder’s side, although there were also reasons to believe they were just a bit unlucky.

While Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick produced some decent moments, the hosts looked more of an attacking threat when Billy Sharpe and Oliver McBurnie came on. Wilder would do well to shake up his forward line for their next game, a trip to Arsenal next Sunday.

On another day, the Blades might have come away with a point or even the win. But Illan Meslier ensured that wouldn’t be the case.

MAN OF THE MATCH – ILLAN MESLIER

The Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a sensational display, denying Sheffield Utd with two world class stops in the second half. The first from Lundstram was absolutely world class, putting out a strong right arm to make the stop from close range when the Swede seemed destined to open the scoring. The second was a reaction save from Baldock, whose thunderous drive was hit with such power that it also seemed destined for the back of the net, but Meslier somehow kept it out.

Meslier is only 20, signed this year by Leeds from French club Lorient after a successful loan spell last season. His acquisition is already looking like an astute one.

PLAYER RATINGS

SHEFFIELD UNITED XI: Ramsdale 8; Baldock 7, Basham 6, Ampadu 7, Robinson 5, Stevens 6; Lundstram 6, Berge 5, Osborn 5; Burke 6, McGoldrick 5. SUBS: Sharp 6, McBurnie 6, Norwood 6

LEEDS UNITED XI: Meslier 9; Ayling 8, Koch 8, Cooper 8, Dallas 8; Phillips 7; Costa 6, Roberts 5, Klich 7, Harrison 8; Bamford 7. SUBS: Poveda 7, Rodrigo 6.

KEY MOMENTS

30’ What a save Meslier! Unbelievable stop by the Leeds keeper as Osborn fires in a low cross from the left to Lundstram, who seemed certain to score but Meslier pulls off a fantastic save low to his right. Lundstram did everything right with his shot - just a stunning save.

38’ Great save by Ramsdale! Dallas drives forward and scoops the ball towards the top corner, but Ramsdale flings himself to his right to keep it out. Another fine save in this game.

40’ Baldock's powerful drive is denied by another superb Meslier save. What a performance by the 20-year-old Leeds keeper.

81’ What a miss by Robinson! Sheffield United should have the lead as the corner comes in from the right, misses everyone except for Robinson who emerges from a scrum of bodies but can only put it wide from two yards out.

88’ GOAL! Sheffield Utd 0-1 Leeds - Bamford scores! It's surely a late Leeds winner here. Harrison produces a fantastic cross from the left and Bamford beats Ramsdale with a looping header.

KEY STATS

Patrick Bamford is the first player in Leeds United's history to score in his first three top-flight appearances for the club.

Leeds United have won 14 of their last 17 league matches, keeping clean sheets in 11 of those wins.

Sheffield United are without a point or a goal this season.

