Ryan Mason's first Premier League defeat as Tottenham Hotspur interim boss may well have sealed their fate in their doomed top four chase.

Leeds United were excellent throughout and fully deserved their 3-1 victory at Elland Road. It would have been by a bigger margin had it not been for Hugo Lloris' heroics.

It was expected to be a pulsating game and didn't disappoint. Leeds found their rhythm early and began to target Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilonby getting crosses into the area.

Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Leeds United's English defender Luke Ayling (R)

They were ahead after 13 minutes when Stuart Dallas fired in from point-blank range after Jack Harrison's cross was almost deflected in by Reguilon. Lloris saved his blushes, but the Northern Irishman picked up the pieces.

Mason had named an attacking line-up, and the first time they connected led to an equaliser. Harry Kane created space for Dele Alli, who was lively in the first half but drifted later somewhat; he played in Son with a weighted pass and the finish was emphatic.

Leeds were not deterred by conceding as they continued to push on . But Spurs were denied a second when Kane was judged offside after more combination with Dele.

Just three minutes before the break, Patrick Bamford restored Leeds' lead, tapping home Erzgjan Alioski's byline cross.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates with Mateusz Klich after scoring their side's second goal

The second half lacked the same energy from either side, but the introduction of Raphinha from the bench for Leeds gave them some impetus.

Kane smacked the crossbar with a free kick, but all of the action was funnelling Lloris' way. He denied Mateusz Klich before Harrison struck over.

Rodrigo, another Leeds substitute, made sure of the result six minutes from time. He slotted calmly past Lloris after Raphinha broke the offside trap to move his side onto 50 points with three games remaining.

TALKING POINT - Spurs' Champions League hopes dashed by brilliant Leeds

What must Kane be thinking now? His future was seemingly dependent on Champions League football, and that looks a lost cause for Spurs. They played their part by going for it from the start, but they were picked off, just like every other member of the 'big six' on their travels to West Yorkshire. It is a big summer ahead for Daniel Levy; he needs to find a manager, but Kane may just be knocking on his door about a move.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores their side's second goal past Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jack Harrison (Leeds)

Harrison was a constant threat from the left for Leeds. He had Aurier exactly where he wanted him and typified the Leeds perforrance. One assist and a hand in another goal is impressive, but he deserved to get on the scoresheet himself.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Meslier 7, Struijk 6, Ayling 6, Llorente 6, Alioski 7, Roberts 6, Dallas 7, Klich 7, Koch 6, Harrison 8, Bamford 7 Substitutes: Raphinha 7, Rodrigo 7. Phillips n/a

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Aurier 5, Dier 6, Alderweireld 6, Reguillon 5, Lo Celso 5, Hojbjerg 6, Bale 6, Dele 6, Son 7, Kane 7 Substitutes: Lamela 6, Lucas 6, Ndombele n/a

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL! Leeds take the lead. Harrison's cross is perfect and is almost deflected in by Reguillon. Lloris saved originally, but Dallas puts in. 1-0 and deserved.

25' - GOAL! Finally the front four connect for Spurs. Great run by Kane to make space for Dele, who spots Son. His finish in emphatic. Game on. 1-1.

31' - NO GOAL! Lovely finish by Kane from Dele's pass... being checked by VAR. It is ruled out.... there wasn't much of protestation from Spurs, but that was tight!

42' - GOAL! Leeds are back in front. Dallas steals in from Dier's poor headed clearance. Eventually, the ball finds Alioski on the left. He gets to the byline, and feeds Bamford for his 15th of the season.

84' - GOAL! Rodrigo adds a third. Raphinha might just have beaten the offside trap!

KEY STATS

Bamford scored his sixth home goal this season and his first since February.

