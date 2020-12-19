Premier League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said his side were “ruthless” after their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace in Saturday’s early kick off.

Speaking to BT Sport, Henderson said: "I thought we were ruthless today and took our chances which is always important. We dominated the game for large periods but I still thought we were sloppy at times. Overall, we're delighted with the performance. To finish this week off with the win after midweek is important and we managed to do that.

"It was coming I felt as over the last few games we have had chances and not taken them which has cost us at times."

The captain suggested that this was the club’s best performance of the season but there is more work to do with half of the season remaining.

“I thought we were very good midweek and again today so we just need to keep the momentum going and work hard,” he said.

"In the first half they had one or two half chances - a little on the counter-attack. They are always going to create something but we limited that today. We managed the game well in the second half.

"Overall, the performance level, we have to be happy. Now we have a week leading to the next game. Then another tough test again."

Speaking after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "It was hard work, a lot of counter attack from Crystal Palace in the first half where we needed a toe or a foot to defend. Our finishing in the first half was clinical. Then, 3-0 up at half time the game is not finished but we controlled the game and scored wonderful goals.

"The boys are capable (of this) but it doesn’t happen every week. Today it clicked. This is a very intense period, the boys should be very proud of it. We take a day off tomorrow, then prepare for West Brom, and goal difference wise it is good because of the funny result at Villa."

