Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that his side did not deserve to win as they suffered a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The home side had taken the lead through Mo Salah in the first half, and they appeared to be on course for a win and a place in the top four, until the last kick of the game from substitute Joe Willock saw the points shared.

Newcastle finished strongly after Liverpool were profligate with many of their first-half chances, and Klopp admitted that his team had not killed off Steve Bruce’s men when they had the chance.

Speaking after the game to the BBC, Klopp said: “We created some sensational chances, played some really good stuff, should have scored with these moments against a deep defending side, eight or nine in and around the box.

“We could have closed out the game early but we didn’t, we kept them in the game, we kept them alive, that’s our problem, it’s our fault.

“If you are that wasteful with your chances, how are you going to win a football game?

Then we were lucky their first goal didn’t count, it’s like the first present I can remember from VAR and it wasn’t enough so Newcastle deserve the point and we deserve, for sure, not more than a point.

Liverpool finished the game on 54 points in sixth, one behind West Ham and Chelsea directly above them, both of whom have a game in hand on Liverpool.

