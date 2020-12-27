Liverpool suffered a further blow when Joel Matip was subbed off in the second half of their Premier League game with West Brom.

Matip had helped give Liverpool the lead on 12 minutes when he set up Sadio Mane but had to leave the field of play on the hour mark after succumbing to yet another injury, the third of his season so far.

While it is not clear how severe Matip’s injury is, any games missed could be crucial given the difficult nature of the season so far, and that Liverpool were just two points clear at the top before they began the game.

With a busy festive fixture list to navigate, another injury at the back is the last thing Jurgen Klopp needs. He has already lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, both potentially for the rest of the season.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of replacements when the January transfer window open, including Brighton’s 23-year-old player Ben White.

