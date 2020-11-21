Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy to get his side's first Premier League home win of the season as they beat West Brom 1-0.

Speaking after the game, which was decided by Bruno Fernandes' retaken penalty, Solskjaer said: "It's nice after the international break that you get a win.

We needed that win at home. We looked unsettled towards the end even though we should score one or two more to have a more relaxed finish.

"It's never comfortable against players of this quality. They had a couple of chances and David [de Gea] made two fantastic saves. Tight margins decide games but the mood is decided by the results.

"It's up to us to create momentum, we have the chance to continue the good start in the Champions League and Southampton away is a very difficult game as well. Hopefully we get a few more back and can kick on."

Meanwhile, Fernandes appeared unconcerned by having to retake his penalty, and the sheer number of his goals that come from the spot.

"I know what I have to do, I'm not happy for missing the first one. The most important thing was winning the game, it doesn't matter how we win," he said.

"You have to score the penalties. It doesn't matter if 50% of my goals are from penalties, it's because I take it. It doesn't matter the way you score and as you see it's not easy to score a penalty. I see a lot of teams losing finals on penalties so it's important and it's part of the game."

